UAE claims Iran behind attack as US steps up regional tensions

TEHRAN - The US military approach toward Iran is once again escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf region, as the United Arab Emirates reports attacks on its territory.

The UAE claimed on Monday that it had come under attack by Iran for the first time since a fragile ceasefire took effect between Tehran and Washington on April 8.

The small Persian Gulf state claimed Iran had launched four cruise missiles, three of which were intercepted, while one reportedly fell into the sea. Authorities in the eastern emirate of Fujairah also said an Iranian drone caused a fire at a key oil facility. The British military reported that two cargo vessels were set ablaze off the UAE coast.

Iran has tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz following the US announcement of the so-called “Project Freedom.” On Sunday, President Donald Trump said the campaign aimed to ensure the passage of ships through the Strait, which has been increasingly restricted in recent weeks.

The US and Israel launched a joint war on Iran on February 28. A ceasefire paused the fighting on April 8, but in breach of the truce, the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports. In response, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the reopening of the waterway depends on a permanent end to the US-Israel war and guaranteed non-aggression, among other conditions.

The UAE has also been accused of enabling the US-Israel military campaign by allowing the United States to use its territory and facilities against Iran during the war.

Iranian authorities maintain that regional maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz can only be ensured through respect for Iran’s conditions and a lasting political settlement.

