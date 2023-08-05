Don't you know that Malley said JCPOA is a tool of pressure on Iran?

In a commentary, Kayhan discussed the point of view of those who make profit off the back of sanctions. The paper said: Supporters of the JCPOA believe that the so-called maximum pressure campaign was mean to prevent the JCPOA from being implemented.

Many like to believe that Trump was not the only one who wanted to withdraw from the JCPOA; they say the Israeli regime played an important role in the decision and is mainly to blame. But that premise got rejected when Robert Malley said in a leaked audio file that the United States seeks to revive the JCPOA in order to use it as a starting point to put more pressure on Iran. Still, many in Iran have chosen to completely ignore the leaked audio as their benefit lies in the continuation of sanctions. These people use sanctions for economic gains and also tout their removal as part of their presidential campaigns. When sitting at the negotiating table with the U.S., these people are in fact defenders of their own rights rather than the rights of Iran. It is clear that both Trump and Biden have refused to go back to the JCPOA and guarantee that the previous betrayal will not be repeated. They have not been thinking about implementing an agreement; rather both governments have made the JCPOA a tool in order to blackmail Iran.

Sobh-e-No: Changing the balance of power in Persian Gulf in favor of Iran

In its editorial, Sobh-e-No discussed Iran's recent maneuver in the Persian Gulf. It wrote: One of the strategic positions of Iran is its islands, which have led to Iran's strategic superiority in controlling the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. Now, Abu Musa Island, where 40% of the world's energy passes through, can independently defend itself, and this will maintain Iran's upper hand as a dominant power in the region. It also increases the speed of Iran's response in the region. The recent maneuver has structural importance in Iran's offensive, defensive, and deterrence power so that foreign media and even Iranian media outside the country interpreted it as changing the balance of power in the Persian Gulf in favor of Iran; but this maneuver has a main and true message for the neighbors, and that is that security and stability cannot be maintained with the help of external powers, including the United States, and this security will only be provided by the countries of the region.

Iran: Strategic cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad

In a note, the Iran newspaper addressed the 5-year strategic cooperation plan between Iran and Pakistan and said: In the meeting of the Iranian Foreign Minister with (Prime Minister) Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad, political, economic, commercial, security and border issues were discussed. Amir Abdollahian said: "The Belt and Road Initiative has tried to utilize the existing capacities for the development of bilateral and regional cooperation in the field of transportation and transit." The geographical location of the two ports of Chabahar (in Iran) and Gwadar (in Pakistan) is one of the other capacities that can be utilized to increase bilateral and regional economic cooperation between the two countries. One of the important aspects of this plan were discussed by the two sides during their recent meeting. The latest visit highlights the current Iranian government's focus on pursuing economic diplomacy, which it has ordered to pursue through various entities and institutions. It seems that the signing of the strategic cooperation document between Iran and Pakistan provides a good platform to heed to this task.

Shargh: South Korea only obeys U.S. orders

The Shraq newspaper says South Korea has been supporting American sanctions against Iran for a long time. That’s because it considers itself to be a member of the rich liberal democracies’ squad and counts itself as Washington’s ally in the Asia-Pacific. Koreans have said that if the U.S. approves, it will have no problem to free the money. The problem is that the financial markets in the world are dominated by London and Washington. It means that if you want to do financial work in the world, you will necessarily have to deal with the U.S. and England. America is also very sensitive about maintaining its control over global financial markets. Because of this, some people say that if America is going to go to war, it will go to war because of the dollar. It means it holds the hegemony of the global financial systems. Korea's problem is not that it does this only under the pressure of America. Rather, South Korea's problem is that it wants to be present in the global financial markets. In fact, countries want to work in the global financial system so they inevitably give in to these pressures.

