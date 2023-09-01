Tehran province records lowest inflation rate

TEHRAN – A review of the data released by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) shows that Tehran province with 42.1 percent recorded the lowest inflation rate in the twelve-month period that ended on August 22, which marks the end of the fifth Iranian calendar month Mordad.

The highest 12-month inflation rate is related to Yazd province with 57.2 percent, based on the SCI’s statistics.

The SCI has put the country’s average inflation rate in the twelve-month period that ended on August 22 at 46.7 percent, falling 0.8 percent from the figure for the twelve-month ended to the fourth month.

The center put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 39.8 percent in the fifth month, which means families have paid an average of 39.8 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in that month, compared to the same month in the preceding year.

The point-to-point inflation rate dropped 0.4 percent in the fifth month from the previous month.

The Statistical Center of Iran has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period that ended on March 20, 2023, which marks the end of the past Iranian calendar year 1401, at 45.8 percent.

The center had put the inflation rate in the twelve-month period that ended on March 20, 2022 (the end of the Iranian calendar year 1400) at 40.2 percent and that of the Iranian calendar year 1399 at 36.4 percent.

In mid-July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in an economic outlook report said inflation in Iran which was reported to be 49 percent in 2022 is expected to fall to 42 percent in 2023 and then to 30 percent in 2024.

MA