PM says Pakistan committed to boosting ties with Iran 

TEHRAN – Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Saturday that Islamabad is committed to shoring up relations with Iran.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam.

“Underscoring the close fraternal relations between the two neighboring countries, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthen and deepen these ties,” Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said, according to a statement by the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office.

He stressed the need to focus on enhancing cooperation in the economic and security domains, according to the statement. “The Prime Minister highlighted that the recent inauguration of Mand-Pishin border marketplace would not only contribute to the economic uplift of the border areas, but also serve as a manifestation of the collective commitment to work for the betterment of the two peoples,” the statement continued.

The prime minister also lauded the foreign policy of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi toward neighboring countries, saying that “President Raisi’s policy of ‘Neighborhood First’ was fully aligned with Pakistan’s vision for regional development and connectivity.”

“The Prime Minister stressed the importance for both countries to leverage their unique geographical location to promote shared objectives of regional peace and prosperity through greater trade and enhanced regional connectivity,” according to the statement.

The Iranian ambassador also said that Tehran was keen to build on the recent positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship, especially in areas of economy, energy and security, the statement noted.