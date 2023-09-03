Iran says US doesn’t deserve membership in UN Human Rights Council

TEHRAN- Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva has said that the United States does not deserve membership in the Human Rights Council given its poor record on human rights.

Ali Bahreini responded in a post on his X account on Saturday to the U.S. ambassador’s intrusive criticism of Tehran, which will preside over the UN Human Rights Council Social Forum in November.

He included a video clip with his post that demonstrated several instances of U.S. human rights abuses, such as when a U.S. Navy guided-missile cruiser shot down an Iranian passenger plane over its territorial seas in the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 aboard.

On July 3, 1988, the USS Vincennes launched missiles at an Iran Air Airbus A300B2 carrying 274 passengers and 16 crew members as it flew through the Hormuz Strait from Bandar Abbas to Dubai.

The video clip also displayed the U.S.’s prejudice towards racial and religious minorities, George Floyd’s suffocation at the hands of a white police officer, anti-immigration laws, the plight of refugees, and the White House’s backing for terrorist organizations.

According to the Iranian envoy, the U.S. government is dependent on war and “over a thousand individuals by its police forces” are slain annually.

However, Bahreini added, Washington “continues to occupy undeservingly a seat in the UN Human Rights Council.”

On the anniversary of the grisly death of a woman who was in police custody, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council Michèle Taylor made interfering claims against Iran and attacked Iranian officials in UN leadership roles.

Mahsa Amini, 22, fainted at a police station and was pronounced dead days later on September 16 at a Tehran hospital. An investigation attributed her death to a medical condition, dismissing allegations that she had been beaten by police forces.

Taylor purportedly said that Iran has a “terrible human rights record” and should not be in positions of leadership within the UN human rights ecosystem.

Bahreini was selected in May to lead the UN Human Rights Council 2023 Social Forum, which will be held in Geneva on November 2 and 3.