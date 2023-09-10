'Iranian paper industry needs modern equipment'

TEHRAN – The head of the Tehran Paper and Cardboard Sellers Union has said that the country’s paper industry currently needs new ideas and modern equipment in order to thrive, Senfnews.com reported.

Mentioning the most important challenges and problems in the way of the operators active in the mentioned industry, Hamid Nikdel said: “[Since we don’t have the most up-to-date equipment] Inevitably, imports must be made to meet the needs of the market.”

There is a capacity for high-quality and competitive production inside the country, but these capacities have not been used yet, and the concern for supplying paper and cardboard to the market is increasing every day, the official said.

EF/MA