Engraved stone object discovered in Sadabad palace complex

TEHRAN – Service workers in the Sadabad Cultural-Historical Complex have found a highly engraved object made of stone while patrolling in the courtyards of the former royal palace.

The object, which measures about one meter in length, was fully unearthed under the close supervision of cultural heritage experts, IRNA reported.

Experts affiliated with the historical complex believe the object may have exclusively been built for a water feature. “For reasons, the object should undergo additional research.”

Evidence suggests the object has never been used so it was moved to one of the peripheral areas of the complex, the report said.

The object is currently being cleaned and restored by the team in an area that is open to sightseers.

“It will go on view when the restoration project is complete.”

Sprawled on about 110 hectares of a mountainside parkland in northern Tehran, the Sadabad Cultural-Historical Complex used to be a royal summer residence during the Qajar and Pahlavi eras.

The complex was initially established and inhabited by some Qajar monarchs in the 19th century. It has undergone further expansions from the 1920s until the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The site embraces a variety of buildings, some of which turned out to house museums showcasing a wide range of royal families’ memorabilia including lavishly-made furniture, dishware, automobiles, carpets, and miniature paintings.

AFM