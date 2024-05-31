Baqeri discusses Hajj, regional issues with Saudi FM

TEHRAN – Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri Kani announced in a Thursday post on X that he has held a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to discuss a host of issues.

“In light of the good relations between the two countries, we are confident that Iranian pilgrims will perform Hajj in safety, peace and comfort,” Baqeri wrote. “While reviewing the current miserable situation in Rafah and the genocide of the Zionists in Palestine, we emphasized taking effective and joint action to prevent the continuation of the occupation regime's genocide,” he added.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the two officials discussed relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them, and regional and international developments.

Baqeri has assumed the role of acting foreign minister since the recent passing of his predecessor Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a helicopter crash, which tragically claimed the life of President Ebrahim Raisi as well.

