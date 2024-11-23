Iran's women's futsal team: A forgotten champion!

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s futsal team, the two-time Asian champions, are facing an uncertain future as the country’s football federation fails to provide adequate support.

Despite securing two Asian titles in 2015 and 2018 and being recognized as one of Asia's futsal powerhouses, the Iranian women’s futsal team are currently in a precarious state. With crucial tournaments like the 2025 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup and the FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup Philippines 2025 qualifiers on the horizon, the Iranian Football Federation has yet to outline a clear plan for the team.

Following their 2018 triumph, the federation had pledged comprehensive support for the team. However, these promises have largely gone unfulfilled. While the COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly posed challenges on the team’s plans, the federation's continued neglect post-pandemic is alarming, especially considering the active preparations of rivals Asian teams.

The team's recent performance in the 2024 CFA (Chinese Football Association) International Women's Futsal Tournament served as a stark warning. Despite these setbacks, Iran football federation’s president Mehdi Taj and the futsal committee appear indifferent to the team’s plight.

A simple request for friendly matches against top Asian and global teams has become an unattainable dream for Forouzan Soleymani's squad! Such matches are crucial for enhancing the players' technical and tactical abilities.

With the 2025 Asian Cup and the 2025 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for May next year, the women’s team are in dire need of a strategic plan.

As other countries invest heavily in women’s futsal, it’s imperative that the football federation take immediate action to ensure the continued success of Iran's women's futsal team. With proper support, this team have the potential to bring more glory to Iran on the international stage.