Persepolis held by Al Rayyan at AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25

TEHRAN - Qatar’s Al Rayyan SC fought back to hold Persepolis of Iran to a 1-1 draw in their AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 match on Monday.

Al Rayyan put aside their indifferent domestic form and showed plenty of determination to earn the fourth point of their campaign while Persepolis are one adrift, with the top eight teams to advance from the West Zone to the knockout stage.

Persepolis began with confidence and it did not take long for them to edge ahead, with Ali Alipour heading a corner kick delivery back across goal for Farshad Faraji to nod past Paulo Victor in the 17th minute, the-afc.com reported.

The visitors could have doubled their lead seven minutes before half-time after Farshad Ahmadzadeh danced his way into the box, however, the 32-year-old midfielder was unable to get his attempt on target.

Al Rayyan got off to a good start in the second half with two headed attempts from Andre Amaro that just sailed over before Ameed Mahajneh’s effort was saved by Guendouz.

Persepolis did not heed the warning signs and a third header - this time from Achraf Bencharki off Abdel Aziz’s cross in the 57th minute - saw Al Rayyan draw level.

Both sides went for broke in the remaining minutes but it wasn’t to be as they settled for a share of the points.

Next up for Al Rayyan is a trip to face UAE’s Al Wasl FC with Persepolis taking on Al Shorta of Iraq, with both matches to be played next week.