Iranian giants stumble in Asia: Esteghlal and Persepolis on the brink

TEHRAN - Esteghlal and Persepolis, Iran's two biggest football clubs, have found themselves in a precarious position in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25. With draws against their opponents, their chances of advancing to the next round are hanging by a thread.

As the fifth match day of the Asian league concluded, both Iranian teams were left to rue missed opportunities and subpar performances. Esteghlal, facing Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor, played a conservative match that ended in a goalless draw. This result did little to improve their position in the group.

With four points, Esteghlal currently sit in seventh place. While they could still qualify if they maintain this position, their recent form, including a four-game scoreless streak, is cause for concern. The team will need to secure points in their upcoming matches against Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia, Al-Shorta of Iraq, and Qatar’s Al-Rayyan.

Persepolis, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing 1-1 draw against Al-Rayyan, despite needing a win to boost their chances of advancing. With three draws and two losses, the Reds have struggled to find consistency in the tournament. Their inability to keep a clean sheet in five matches is another worrying statistic. Persepolis will face Al-Shorta, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr in their remaining group matches.

Both Iranian clubs have shown signs of vulnerability and inconsistency in the AFC Champions League. Their poor performances have raised concerns about the current state of the Iranian club and their ability to compete at the highest level in Asia. While there is still a mathematical chance for both teams to qualify, their fate will depend on the results of other teams in their groups.

The disappointing performances of Esteghlal and Persepolis have highlighted the need for the Iranian clubs to improve their overall quality and competitiveness. As the two most popular teams in Iran, their struggles in the continental competition have cast a shadow over Iranian football.