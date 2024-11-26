Spanish protesters: Stop all relations with Israel 

Spaniards held nationwide rallies to express their resentment against Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

Protests were organized under the slogan "Stop the genocide in Palestine, end arms trade and relations with Israel".

The demonstrations have been coordinated by the Civil Society Network for Solidarity Against the Occupation of Palestine (RESCOP) and will continue in over 40 places nationwide through this weekend, including major places like Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Granada, and Valencia, according to Anadolu.

The protesters have demanded that Spain cut off all relations with Israel.

Speaking to Anadolu, RESCOP spokesperson Ana Sanchez said: "We have been intensifying our actions over the past month to stop the arms trade with Israel."

"Thousands of people have been protesting across the country for months. We want the Spanish government to cut diplomatic, economic, and especially military relations with Israel," she added.

"The first thing that needs to be done is to impose an arms embargo and cancel existing licenses," she said.

