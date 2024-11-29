Faraji makes history at 2024 ITTF World Youth Championships

TEHRAN – Benyamin Faraji of Iran made history on Friday at the ITTF World Youth Championships 2024, winning a bronze medal.

This is the first medal in history of Iran in the youth level.

Faraji failed to advance to final after losing to Chinese player Li Hechen 4-2 (11-6, 4-11, 11-13, 10-12, 12-10, 4-11) at Helsingborg Arena.

Faraji had defeated Adam Wallin from Sweden, Shunto Iwaida of Japan and Lin Chin-Ting from Chinese Taipei in his previous matches.

The competition is being held in Helsingborg, Sweden from Nov. 22 to 29.

Last month, the 14-year-old prodigy stunned the table tennis world by defeating world No. 1 Wang Chuqin at the 2024 Asian Table Tennis Championships. Faraji, ranked 209 places below Chuqin, secured a thrilling 3-2 victory (11-8, 3-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9) against his Chinese rival.

Despite this special triumph, Faraji remained remarkably grounded. “Winning against the world number one was unbelievable for me, but I believed in myself. My dream is to secure a medal in the Olympic Games,” he reflects.