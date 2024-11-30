Iran presenting 300 titles at 6th Sulaymaniyah International Book Fair

TEHRAN-Iran is present at the 6th Sulaymaniyah International Book Fair that opened in Kurdistan Region, Iraq, on Thursday.

More than 200 institutions, publishing houses, and libraries from 12 countries including the UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Oman, the U.S., Lebanon, and Sudan, IRNA reported.

Representing Iran at the fair, Iran Book and Literature House is presenting 300 titles in the fields of resistance literature, Sacred Defense, Iran studies, classic and modern literature, children and young adults, and Persian language education, published by 50 Iranian publishers.

Introducing the latest achievements of the publishing industry in Iran, the Tehran International Book Fair, the support projects of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, and literary awards are among the programs of Iran's pavilion in the exhibition.

The event, organized under the supervision of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Culture, showcases thousands of new book titles across various genres and languages.

The exhibition will run until December 8. In a notable first, several university libraries are participating in the fair, including Sulaymaniyah University, which is displaying its collection of academic publications.

In addition to the displays, the fair hosts a series of media discussions and forums, providing a platform for dialogue and exchange.

According to the director of the fair, Hassan Rahim, “the event includes various accompanying activities such as book signings, discussion panels, and workshops aimed at fostering interaction between intellectuals and readers.”

In previous years, visitors have numbered more than 150,000, according to Gulan Mirwan, head of marketing for the fair.

“This year, we are expecting an even larger turnout, given the diverse categories and topics available at the exhibition, I am confident that the sales will be very good,” she said.

The book fair is one of the most significant cultural events in Iraq. Since its inception in 2018, it has evolved into an international cultural forum aiming to promote the culture of reading and support cultural industries in Kurdistan.

The fair serves as a vital platform for cultural exchange and literary development in the region, bringing together publishers, authors, and readers from across West Asia and beyond.

Sulaymaniyah, often referred to as the cultural capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, has a rich history of literary and intellectual contributions to Kurdish culture.

