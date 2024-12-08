TEHRAN - Persepolis, Iran’s most decorated football club, suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat at the hands of struggling Nassaji on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the Iranian footballing community.

The loss marked a significant upset, as Persepolis had been expected to cruise to victory against a team languishing at the bottom of the table. The defeat not only derailed their title aspirations but also exposed deep-rooted issues within the squad.

Coach Juan Carlos Garrido has come under intense scrutiny following the match. His tactical decisions, which have included frequent lineup changes and deploying players out of position, have been widely criticized. Fans and pundits alike have questioned the Spaniard’s ability to get the best out of his talented squad.

The team's offensive struggles have been particularly evident this season. Despite significant investments in their attacking line, players like Ali Alipour, Eisa Alkasir, and Lucas João have failed to deliver consistently. The lack of a reliable goalscorer has been a glaring weakness for Persepolis.

With the pressure mounting, Garrido's future at the helm of Persepolis appears increasingly uncertain. Rumors of his imminent departure have been circulating in Iranian media, and it remains to be seen whether the club's management will retain him beyond the current season.

As Persepolis looks to regroup and defend their title, Garrido will need to find a way to inspire his players and restore confidence in the dressing room. The coming weeks will be crucial for the Spaniard, as he fights to save his job and guide his team back to winning ways.