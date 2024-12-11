Eliminations, assassinations and vandalism will dilute Syria’s power

BEIRUT - The government of Al-Julani, which was running the affairs in Idlib, has taken over from Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali, who served in the post under president Beshar al-Assad.

The government is headed by Mohammad al-Bashir and consists of 10 ministries. Immediately after taking over the power, the new government has announced that it would run the country’s affairs until early March without clarifying whether Security Council Resolution 2254 would be implemented.

The resolution 2254 stipulates agreeing on a new constitution for the country, then holding elections and forming a new government. The resolution included the Assad government as a partner.

Following the appearance of al-Bashir in a television interview with a banner of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the new government has been subjected to severe criticism, considering it an indication of the monopolization of power by the HTS (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, an offshoot of al-Qaeda).

Meanwhile, activists have documented various liquidations carried out by “unknown individuals” against those who were allegedly involved in “criminal incidents” in recent years.

Assassinations have also been recorded against prominent Syrian elites, including organic chemist Dr. Hamdi Ismail and Sheikh Tawfiq al-Bouti, head of the Union of Scholars of the Levant.

Meanwhile, the fate of most of the leaders of the former government is unknown. Washington, whose officials announced the possibility of considering removing the HTS from the sanctions list, has imposed new sanctions on the father of Asma, Bashar al-Assad’s wife, and former officials in the Air Force Intelligence of the Assad government.

Following an announcement by HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani, known as Ahmed al-Sharaa, to track down figures linked to the former government and offering financial rewards to anyone who provides information about them, activists have circulated a list of 169 names, including former President Bashar al-Assad and his brother Maher al-Assad, in addition to his defense minister and top officers.

Besides, the al-Bashir government has issued urgent directives to Syrian embassies abroad to begin granting passports to Syrians free of charge for a period of six months.

At the same time, several European countries have announced the suspension of granting asylum to Syrians at the present time. This comes amid fears of forcibly deporting thousands of people who have emigrated during the past decade.

The government has also announced that it is working to reopen the airports on the 18th of this month in addition to border crossings with Lebanon and Jordan.

Meanwhile, the removal of the official crossings with northern Lebanon by the Syrian side has led to looting and vandalism. Cars loaded with weapons have been stolen, as the arms trade has flourished; the price of a Kalashnikov has reached $50.

This overwhelming chaos and fear of revenge operations has prompted a large number of Syrian (Alawite) families to flee Homs towards the Akkar coast or to Jabal Mohsen in Tripoli. Large numbers of Qusayr (Shiite) families have also fled to northern Bekaa.