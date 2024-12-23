Alumina powder output up 5% in 8 months on year

TEHRAN - Production of alumina powder in Iran increased by five percent in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-Novemebr 20), the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) announced.

Based on the IMIDRO data, the country produced 159,416 tons of alumina powder in the mentioned eight-month of this year, while the figure was 152,293 tons in the first eight months of the previous year.

Aluminum oxide, which is commonly called alumina, is an inert, odorless, white amorphous material often used in industrial ceramics.

Alumina is an important ceramic material for industrial applications. The numerous fields of application range from construction materials, to filling materials, as well as abrasives and catalysts.

In plants and mechanical engineering, alumina ceramics are mainly used for wear and corrosion protection.

The particle size distribution largely determines the application range and the quality of an alumina powder. Reliably identifying the differences in particle size is therefore an essential requirement of the measuring instrument.

