Palestinian surgeon: Israel systematically destroys Gaza’s healthcare system

Israel is systematically destroying the healthcare system in Gaza amid its genocidal war on the enclave, a Palestinian surgeon said on Tuesday.

Dr. Fadel Naim, an orthopedic surgeon at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, said the healthcare system in the enclave is on the verge of collapse with hospitals unable to cope with the mounting numbers of casualties, Anadolu reported.

"Since the beginning of the (Israeli) aggression, the occupation has systematically destroyed every aspect of life in the Gaza Strip, with healthcare being among the most affected sectors," Naim said in a video published on his X account.

“Among the most affected sectors has been the healthcare system, which has been intentionally targeted at all levels from infrastructure, systems, equipment to medical personnel.”

He said that a deadly Israeli strike targeted the Baptist Hospital in October 2023, leaving over 500 people dead and causing partial damage to the hospital.

“The occupation systematically targeted all hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza, including major hospitals such as Al-Shifa, Nasser, Al-Quds, Kamal Adwan, Al-Rantisi, Al-Awda and smaller healthcare centers,” he continued.