FAO, Iran collaborate to strengthen integrated management of date palm diseases

TEHRAN - The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture Jahad and the Iranian Research Institute of Plant Protection, has launched an Integrated Management Approach to address the threat of pests and diseases in the country’s date palm groves.

The project, titled “Technical Assistance to Improve Integrated Pest Management (IPM) of Date Palm Key Insect Pests and Diseases,” was inaugurated during an inception workshop on Monday, 30 December 2024.

Date palms play a pivotal role in the country’s agricultural economy and food security, particularly in southern provinces such as Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Kerman. With over 93 commercial varieties, Iran (Islamic Republic) is among the world’s top producers of dates. However, the sector faces significant challenges, including climate extremes, water scarcity, and improper crop management practices.

In recent years, insect pests such as the Red Palm Weevil and the Dubas bug, along with diseases like Date Palm Bunch Wilting Disorder, have caused damage to date palm groves.

Speaking at the event, Chongguang Liao, FAO Representative ad interim to the Islamic Republic of Iran, highlighted the urgency of tackling these challenges, and stated that “Unchecked infestations of invasive pests like the Red Palm Weevil could lead to severe economic and ecological consequences.”

“The Integrated Management of Date Palm Key insect pests and diseases project has been developed to address the urgent need for a comprehensive and holistic strategy that will mobilize the synergies of multiple institutions and approaches. Through this initiative, FAO aims to support national efforts by introducing sustainable and combined different management strategies and practices to grow healthy crops and to minimize the risk of pests’ outbreaks,” Liao explained.

The project will focus on strengthening phytosanitary measures to prevent the spread of invasive pests; improving early warning systems and efficient reporting of the population density for effective monitoring mechanisms, enhancing integrated management protocols to improve and highlight emerging strategies in combating major insect pests and diseases, as well as building national capacity to ensure that farmers, gardeners, and plant protection teams can effectively adopt these solutions.

“Prevention and control of diseases and pests requires an integral strategy which mobilizes synergies of multiple institutions,” Yubak Dhoj GC, FAO Senior Agricultural Officer stated.

By implementing these measures, the project aims to reduce production losses, improve crop yields, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Iran’s date palm industry.

The Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) project is owned by Iran and for Iran. The inception workshop brought together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to align priorities and strategies for safeguarding the country’s date palm groves.

FB/MG