AFC inspectors to visit Azadi Stadium

TEHRAN - The delegation of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will travel to Tehran, capital of Iran to examine Azadi Stadium’s readiness to host the competition.

Azadi Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1971, is going to reopen after renovation.

The AFC delegation will travel to Tehran in the next two weeks.

The delegation will conduct a comprehensive evaluation to study the effectiveness and efficiency of the various facilities and mechanisms proposed to organize and host the tournament matches, including the mechanism for issuing match tickets, information technology, radio and television broadcasting, hospitality, and security and safety factors.