Redesign of Persepolis Museum underway

TEHRAN - The head of the Persepolis Museum has announced the initiation of a redesign project aimed at transforming the entire space of the palace attributed to Xerxes I, situated within the UNESCO-registered Persepolis, into a fully functional museum.

“This follows the relocation of administrative offices from the museum building, enabling the use of the space exclusively for museum purposes,” IRNA quoted Mojtaba Doroudi as saying on Saturday.

The official explained that discussions about expanding the museum’s exhibition space have been ongoing for the past eight years.

Doroudi highlighted that the Persepolis Museum is the oldest site museum in Iran, housing a rich collection of artifacts. It has also contributed significantly to the collections of the National Museum of Iran.

The palace building itself, considered the most well-preserved of the Achaemenid period, was excavated approximately 90 years ago by German archaeologist and Iranologist Ernst Herzfeld. Herzfeld, along with architect Karl Kresér, designed and partially restored the structure for use as a museum.

According to Doroudi, the redesign will ensure the museum meets international standards, incorporating facilities such as laboratories, restoration workshops, a library, and administrative offices.

Currently, the Persepolis Museum houses 3,000 registered historical items, which are displayed on a rotational basis. The artifacts span multiple historical periods, including the Elamite era, reflecting the rich history of the Marvdasht plain.

