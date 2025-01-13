Iran calls nuclear talks with E3 ‘serious, frank, and constructive’

TEHRAN – Diplomats from Iran and the European trio of Britain, France and Germany held serious and constructive nuclear talks in Geneva on Monday and agreed to resume talks to reach an agreement, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal affairs announced on Monday night.

“The third round of negotiations between Iran and the three European countries was held in Geneva. The negotiations were serious, frank and constructive,” Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on X.

Gharibabadi said the talks centered around certain details and “we discussed and examined ideas” on sanctions removal and nuclear issues which are “necessary” to reach an agreement.

“There was a consensus that the negotiations should be restarted, and to reach an agreement a proper atmosphere should be created and maintained by all sides. It was agreed that the negotiations continue,” the deputy foreign minister concluded.