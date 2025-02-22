TEHRAN – The Netherlands has decided to release Iranian citizen Mehdi Kiasti, who it had arrested at the request of the United States.

Reports say Kiasti was accused of “circumventing” U.S. sanctions and was scheduled for extradition to the U.S.

On Saturday, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, said the citizen would return to Iran by early Sunday.

Gharibabadi announced on social media that the successful return of Kiasti was the result of persistent efforts by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Judiciary, and the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

The U.S. has long imposed a series of stringent sanctions on Iran, aimed at curbing its nuclear program and limiting its influence in the region.

These sanctions have severely impacted the Iranian economy, causing high inflation rates. The sanctions are also criticized for their humanitarian impact, as they restrict access to essential goods and services for ordinary people.

Iran argues that these sanctions are unjust and inhumane, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable segments of its population.

Some see the recent diplomatic interaction between Iran and the Netherlands as a blow to U.S. efforts to enforce its sanctions globally and reinforces Iran's stance against U.S. sanctions, highlighting international resistance to their enforcement and Washington’s failure to impose “maximum pressure” on Tehran.