Iran criticizes West’s double standards in human rights, calls for accountability over sanctions

TEHRAN – Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Minister for Legal and International Affairs, has sharply criticized the double standards and biased human rights mechanisms that he claims are undermining global justice.

Speaking at the 48th session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group in Geneva, Switzerland, Gharibabadi, who heads Iran’s delegation, condemned the political manipulation of human rights issues, particularly the selective enforcement of standards that he argues unfairly target developing countries like Iran.

At the meeting, which was convened at Iran’s initiative, Gharibabadi expressed the country’s deep concerns about the global human rights landscape, accusing the so-called champions of human rights of using these issues to serve their own political agendas. “The self-proclaimed leaders of human rights have not only imposed unjust sanctions on Iran but have also supported terrorist groups, directly infringing on the rights of the Iranian people,” he said, emphasizing that these actions were an affront to international human rights norms.

The diplomat continued, accusing Western powers of hypocrisy, stating, “They shamelessly accuse us of human rights violations while violating the rights of their own citizens and people in other parts of the world.” He argued that the political and unjust nature of the human rights mechanisms being applied to Iran is an interference in the country’s internal affairs and a violation of its sovereignty.

Gharibabadi also highlighted the long-lasting and devastating impact of the U.S. sanctions on Iran, calling these unilateral measures not just unjust but a “crime against humanity” and a “war crime.” He argued that sanctions are a form of warfare, noting their widespread effects on the Iranian population, particularly the most vulnerable groups.

“Economic sanctions are not just tools of pressure; they are weapons that directly affect the lives of millions of ordinary people,” Gharibabadi stated. He emphasized that while Iran has implemented various domestic plans to mitigate the impact of sanctions, including supporting vulnerable individuals, these actions do not absolve those who imposed the sanctions from responsibility.

“The countries that enacted these sanctions must be held accountable for the harm they have caused,” Gharibabadi insisted. He further pointed out that the global community must acknowledge the negative consequences of such sanctions on human rights, especially in terms of their disproportionate impact on civilian populations.