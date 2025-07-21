“Ban This Book” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Ban This Book” by American young adult’s book writer Alan Gratz has been published in Persian.

Peydayesh is the publisher of the book translated by Shouka Karimi.

Published in 2017, “Ban This Book” is a children's novel that explores themes of censorship, free expression, and activism through the story of a young African-American girl’s fight against book bans. Inspired by a viral internet story from the mid-2010s, the novel was well-received critically and became a beloved addition to middle-grade literature. However, its journey took a controversial turn when, in May 2024, it was banned in a Florida school district, highlighting ongoing battles over book censorship in American schools.

The story centers around Amy Anne Ollinger, a fourth-grade student from North Carolina who loves reading. Her favorite book is “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler” by E. L. Konigsburg. One day, when she visits her school library to borrow it, she learns from the librarian, Mrs. Jones, that the book has been banned. The ban was enacted by the school's PTA president, at the request of a classmate’s parent, reflecting the growing influence of parental challenges to library content.

Frustrated by the censorship, Amy Anne responds by creating the "Banned Books Locker Library," a secret space where students can access banned books. Her initiative, however, is discovered, leading to her suspension and the firing of Mrs. Jones. Despite the consequences, Amy Anne and her classmates—including the PTA president’s son—become active advocates against book censorship, sparking conversations about the importance of intellectual freedom. The novel also features a cameo appearance by Dav Pilkey, author of the “Captain Underpants” series, adding a layer of pop-culture relevance.

Upon its release in August 2017, “Ban This Book” received positive reviews. Critics praised it as a compelling and timely story. Booklist’s Jennifer Barnes called it an “inspiring story about ‘good trouble’,” emphasizing its value for middle-grade readers. School Library Journal contributor Laurie Slagenwhite Walters recommended it for school libraries, noting its relevance to current issues about censorship.

Publishers Weekly highlighted Gratz’s ability to craft a “book lover’s book” that celebrates children’s power to effect change at a grassroots level. Kirkus Reviews acknowledged the book’s references to real titles challenged or banned in various districts, describing it as “contrived at some points, polemic at others, but a stout defense of the right to read.” The School Library Journal later included “Ban This Book” in a 2022 list of titles addressing censorship, reaffirming its significance.

Despite its positive reception, the book became embroiled in controversy. In May 2024, the Indian River County school district in Florida voted 3–2 to ban “Ban This Book” after a challenge from a member of the conservative group Moms for Liberty. The district’s decision overturned the recommendation of its own book review committee, sparking widespread criticism.

Gratz expressed his dismay, noting the irony that the very themes of the book—challenging censorship and defending free expression—were the reasons for its ban.

