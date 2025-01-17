IMIDRO reports 53% surge in exploratory drilling by late Dec. 2024

TEHRAN – The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has reported a significant increase in exploratory drilling and investment calls during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20, 2024).

According to IMIDRO, exploratory drilling by the organization and its subsidiaries grew by 53 percent, reaching 519,581 meters by the end of Azar 1403 (late December 2024), compared to 340,410 meters in the same period last year.

In addition, IMIDRO issued 81 investment calls for exploration projects during the period, marking a 170 percent rise compared to the 30 calls announced during the same timeframe last year. These calls aim to attract investors for all exploration phases and required legal permits, ensuring continuity in activities.

