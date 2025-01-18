Iran beach soccer edge Belarus in friendly

TEHRAN – The Iran national beach soccer team narrowly defeated Belarus 2-1 in a friendly match held in Bushehr on Saturday.

Seyed Ali Nazem and Movahed Mohammadpour scored for the Iranian side.

Team Melli will also face Belarus again on Monday and Tuesday. Led by head coach Ali Naderi, the Iran beach soccer team are preparing for the 2025 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup, scheduled for March 20 to 30 in Thailand.

Iran have been drawn in Group C alongside the UAE, Indonesia, and Afghanistan.