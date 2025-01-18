Iran beach soccer legend Mesigar bids farewell

TEHRAN – Iran national beach soccer team captain Moslem Mesigar announced his retirement from the sport on Saturday.

He represented Team Melli in the friendly match against Belarus and bid farewell at the end of the game.

Born in Bushehr, the forward was a member of the team that won bronze medal in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in 2017.

The 40-year-old player also claimed the Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup in 2013, as well as two Asian Championship titles in 2013 and 2017.

Mesigar played for the Iran national team for 18 years.