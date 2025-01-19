Tehran, Baghdad ink action plan for scientific cooperation

TEHRAN –Iran and Iraq have signed an action plan to give a boost to their scientific collaborations.

The action plan was signed by Omid Rezaei-Far, an official with the Ministry of Science, and Haider Abd Dahed, Iraqi deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, on the first day of the second Iran, Iraq Science Week, being held in the city of Karbala, Iraq, IRNA reported.

The second Iran-Iraq Science Week is being held in the city of Karbala, Iraq. The scientific event started on Saturday and will conclude on Monday.

The joint scientific programs have been developed to focus on different aspects including boosting cooperation on granting scholarships to graduate and postgraduate education, particularly within a framework titled ‘study in Iraq’.

It also involves holding training courses for professors and students; promoting cooperation on joint scientific supervision; exchanging professors to conduct scientific research, and establishing science technology parks in Iraq collaboratively under the management of the Higher Education and Scientific Research of Iraq.

Granting 200 scholarships to Iraqi students yearly

Saeed Habiba, deputy minister of science, research, and technology, has announced the country’s readiness to grant 200 scholarships to the Iraqi Ministry of Science.

“Promoting joint activities, and creating equal opportunities for scientific, and cultural development of the two countries are among our top policies,” the official highlighted.

He made the remarks while addressing the second Iran, Iraq Science Week.

The second Iran, Iraq Science Week aims to enhance scientific, academic, and technological relations, bringing together representatives from over 60 of the best universities in the two countries, IRNA reported.

The week will serve as a platform for sharing expertise, showcasing modern sci-tech achievements, and setting the stage for new partnerships in various technical fields.

“To attract more Iraqi students, we are also planning to develop virtual, as well as hybrid learning platforms,” Habiba added.

Referring to the problems faced by Iraqi students in Iran, Habiba said, “we are doing our best to address these problems and improve the educational conditions for the students of the two countries. We are committed to develop infrastructure, facilitate the processes, and meet existing challenges.”

The official went on to say that the two countries are planning to develop joint fields of study, requiring students to participate in an educational program that will run both in Iran and Iraq.

Baghdad calls for joint educational programs with Tehran

On January 17, Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi, underscored the significance of exchanging professors and students as well as implementing joint educational programs with Iran to meet the scientific and research needs of Iraq.

“Iran serves as a role model in the region in terms of scientific progress in modern technologies, nanotechnology, biotechnology, and medical science. Iraq is interested in benefiting from Iran’s valuable experiences to expand its technological and scientific infrastructure. Establishing and expanding science and technology parks is one of our main priorities,” IRNA quoted Al-Aboudi as saying.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Science, Research, and Technology Minister, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, highlighting the need to boost scientific interactions and develop a comprehensive roadmap for future collaborations.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf stressed scientific and academic interactions as essential means to promote sustainable development in the two countries.

Referring to the key role of universities in transferring knowledge and technology, Simaei-Sarraf highlighted holding joint research and educational courses.

“Iran is ready to share expertise with Iraq in different fields including the expansion of science and technology parks, development of research infrastructure, as well as professors and students’ exchange,” the official noted.

Iran’s cultural attaché in Iraq, Gholam-Reza Abazari, said the first Iran-Iraq Science Week, which was held in Mashhad, Iran, from October 9 to 12, resulted in signing several memorandums of understanding that led to the expansion of scientific relations and opened up opportunities for more operational cooperation in various fields.

However, the significance of the event is not limited to the exchange of knowledge, it also provides an opportunity to increase communication among scientific elites, develop joint technologies, and strengthen academic infrastructure, Abazari noted.

The official went on to say that Iran-Iraq Science Week is beyond a scientific event; it is a key point in strengthening scientific diplomacy and developing strategic links for a brighter future.

“The coordination meeting has already been held with Iranian and Iraqi officials, discussing the details of the programs, and the ways to realize joint scientific, research goals,” Abazari added.

On January 14, Al-Aboudi, in a meeting with Simaei-Sarraf, announced Iraq’s interest in benefiting from Iran’s experience and knowledge in establishing science and technology parks.

Highlighting Iran’s high capabilities in technology sectors, the official said, “Regulations have been passed to found technology parks in the country, and we are willing to use Iran’s expertise,” IRNA reported.

“Enhancing cooperation between Iraqi and Iranian universities will boost scientific capacities of the two countries and help solve their problems,” Al-Aboudi noted.

The official Highlighted that scientific cooperation between Iran and Iraq should be on par with political and cultural relations.

Simaei-Sarraf, for his part, underscored Iran’s extensive experience in founding technological and knowledge-based companies, saying that Iran is prepared to share its experience in establishing science and technology parks and help Iraq either through providing consultation or investment opportunities.

The official also announced Iranian universities, namely Iran University of Science and Technology, Sharif University of Technology, and Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, to open branches in Iraq.

Highlighting the shared interests and commonalities between Iran and Iraq, he said the two countries are interested in developing relations in science and technology, hence existing agreements and memorandums should be implemented.

Referring to the second Iran-Iraq Science Week, the official said Iranian universities have prepared a roadmap to foster scientific cooperation between the two nations which will be presented at the event.

First Science Week

During the five-day conference, memorandums of understanding were signed to expand scientific and technological relations, implement joint research projects, and develop joint cooperation between the scientific and research centers of the two countries.

The memorandums of understanding included a number of cooperation files, including research opportunities for graduates, joint supervision and development of the post-doctoral path, as well as the exchange of students between universities and mutual fellowship in various specializations, cultural, artistic and sports programs, and joint research projects, in addition to benefiting from laboratory services and logistical equipment at the universities of the two countries,” INA quoted the website of the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, as saying.

The memorandums also included scientific cooperation in the field of training, and the exchange of scientific consultations related to curricula and academic courses, while it was agreed to form a committee from both parties to coordinate, follow up, and facilitate implementation procedures.”

Dahed, who headed the delegation of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said that the science week between the two countries summarizes the level of understanding and coordination resulting from the agreement between the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology in the Islamic Republic of Iran and completes the dialogues that took place in Baghdad, the University of Baghdad’s website reported.

