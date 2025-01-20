Resistance pays off: Palestinian women and children walk free from Israeli prisons 

TEHRAN – Israel released 90 women and children as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal. Some were jailed for throwing stones or sending posts on social media.

The 69 women and 21 children (some as young as 15) liberated from Israeli prisons by the resistance in Gaza include political inmates who faced various forms of torture or were held under administrative detention.

Here are some of their names and stories:

Tamara Abu Laban

Tamara, 24, was studying to be a medical secretary and was also working at the same time before the occupation regime deprived her of education and work.

Tamara’s trial was postponed 10 times before she was sentenced to 16 months for social media posts.

She was held in the Damon prison where lawyer Hassan Abadi visited her in January 2024.

Abadi said that Tamara experienced extreme violence, insults, and sexual abuse, as well as repeated strip searches during interrogations, which left her with bruises all over her body.

Jenin Amr

Jenin, 22, was kidnapped by Israeli occupation forces in December 2023 and held under administrative detention without charge or trial. Her administrative detention was extended four times. She was a student at al-Khalil (also known as Hebron) University.

Khalida Jarrar

Among the most notable prisoners freed is Khalida Jarrar, 61. The longtime Palestinian academic and advocate for Palestinian prisoners was held in solitary confinement for more than five months.

Khalida is an academic researcher at the Muwatin Institute at the University of Birzeit. She was supposed to participate in a conference on 27 December 2023 on imprisonment during the Gaza genocide.

She was arrested at her home the day before her talk.

Elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council in the 2006 elections as a candidate of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Khalida Jarrar was imprisoned multiple times by the occupation regime.

In 2015, she spent 14 months in prison and several months in administrative detention without any charges or a trial.

In 2017 she was incarcerated for 20 months of administrative detention, and in 2019 she was detained for almost two years.

Aseel Shehada

Aseel Shehada, 18, from occupied al-Quds, was jailed since she was shot by the occupation forces in November 2023.

The regime refused to release her in that month’s seven-day prisoner exchange on the grounds that she was hospitalized.

Yasmine Abu Srour

Yasmine, 26, from the Aida refugee camp in occupied Bethlehem, was abducted on December 23, 2023.

Since that time, she has been jailed without charge or trial under administrative detention.

Yasmine was first kidnapped by the occupation forces as a minor in 2015 when she was on her way to the Eshel prison to visit her brother, Arafa Abu Srour.

She was imprisoned for three months and was later arrested three more times, including twice in 2018, before her current imprisonment without charge or trial under administrative detention.

Yasmine’s two brothers, Arafa and Khalil, are both imprisoned by Israel.

Alaa al-Arouri, Fatima al-Arouri, and Dalal al-Arouri

On November 21, Alaa al-Arouri, a student at al-Quds University in Ramallah, was kidnapped as she was leaving the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Alaa is the daughter of Fatima Al-Arouri, 47, and the niece of Dalal al-Arouri, 52. They are the sisters of martyr Saleh Al-Arouri, a prominent leader of the Hamas Resistance Movement.

Both women have been imprisoned since January 2024, after they were kidnapped from their homes in Ramallah, during West Bank raids, days after the assassination of their brother in Lebanon by the Israeli regime.

Fatima al-Rimawi

Fatima, 52, from the occupied West Bank city of Jericho is the President of the Jericho branch of the Palestine General Union of Workers in Kindergartens and Private Schools, a member organization of Education International.

A kindergarten teacher for over 30 years was abducted on 2 January 2024 for “incitement” on social media for speaking out against the genocidal occupier.

Dr. Zahra Khadraj

Dr. Khadraj, 52, from Qalqilya, describes herself on X as “a Palestinian writer and novelist, owner of a resistant pen who believes in the justice of our cause and believes in God’s victory.”

She was abducted from her home in January 2024 by the occupation regime.

Duha al-Wahsh

Duha, 29, from Bethlehem, was abducted on February 25, 2024, three days after the arrest of her injured brother, Ahmed al-Wahsh.

Halima Abu Amara

Halima, 22, a student, was abducted from her bedroom after midnight in March 2024 and accused of “incitement” for showing solidarity with Gaza.

Mona Abu Hussein

Mona, 46, from Ramallah, is a Birzeit University student and a mother.

She was abducted on 5 March 2024. Her administrative detention was renewed three times.

Bushra al-Taweel

Bushra, 31, is a Palestinian journalist who has been imprisoned seven times since 2011 and was jailed without charge or trial under administrative detention. She is a longtime advocate for Palestinian political prisoners.

Raeda Barghouti

Abducted from her home near Ramallah in March 2024, Raeda Barghouti has been deprived of her family and loved ones, including being kept from her daughter’s wedding and imprisoned.

Murjana Hreash

Palestinian mother Murjana Hreash, 32, was abducted from her home in Ramallah at 02:30 am on 10 March 2024. She has since been held in the Damon prison, kept away from her two young sons aged 5 and 3.

Walaa Tanja

Walaa Tanja, 28, is the daughter of the late released prisoner Latifa Abu Dhraa, and the sister of martyr Ayman Tanga, whom she was prevented from bidding farewell to, and the prisoner Muhammad Tanga (Al-Zanqaloni).

Walaa was arrested on August 20, 2022, on fabricated charges and was released on November 24, 2023, during the seven-day prisoner exchange deal.

On March 12, 2024, she was arrested and kidnapped again.

Rawda Abu Ajamiyeh

Rawda Abu Ajamiyeh, 47, from the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, was arrested and kidnapped for the first time on 4 April 2023.

She spent seven months in prison until she was released by the resistance in the November 2023 prisoner exchange deal.

Rawda was released alongside other men, women, and children, and they were all received by a large crowd of people in Beitunia. People were cheering and Rawda thanked Commander Mohammed Deif, head of the al-Qassam Brigades.

In light of this, an Israeli Knesset member called for her rearrest. Rawda was rearrested on 18 March 2024 without charges and trial.

Rula Hassanein

Rula Hassanein, 30, a journalist at Wattan Media, was kidnapped on 19 March 2024 from her home in the village of Al-Ma’sara, southeast of Bethlehem.

After raiding her house and confiscating her devices, occupation forces told her she was being arrested. She and her husband were kept away from their daughter during the whole raid and Rula was not allowed to see the baby before being abducted.

Saja Muaddi

Saja Muaddi, 27, from Ramallah, was abducted on 18 April 2024.

Saja is one of the founders of “Hilmak Haqiqa” or “Your Dreams Comes True”.

She is also a key member of “Ka’inni Akalet” or “As if I Ate”, which helps orphans and families facing poverty or crisis.

Shaima Rawajbeh

Shaima Rawajbeh, 25, an engineering student, was arrested during a raid on her home in Nablus on April 18, then ordered to administrative detention.

This is her second detention. In 2022, she was first arrested alongside three of her friends at al-Aqsa Mosque.

She has suffered serious health conditions throughout her imprisonment.

Rose Khweis

Rose Khweis, 17 years old, was abducted in May 2024 from al-Aqsa Mosque.

Threatened with a sentence of 10 years in prison, she suffered a serious heart condition and high blood pressure inside the prison. Her health condition was so serious that she required hospitalization.

Haneen al-Masaed

Haneen, 30, from Bethlehem, was abducted in November 2023, only to be freed weeks later in the seven-day November prisoner exchange.

Months later, she was once again abducted by the occupation forces during a raid on her home and jailed without charge or trial.

The list of prisoners and their age (liberated by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza) below, includes teenagers who were abducted for throwing stones and rocks at Israeli tanks and other military vehicles.



Nawal Fatiha, 23

Jamal Kaabneh, 18

Adam Hadara, 18

Moweid al-Haj, 17

Ibrahim Zumour, 17

Abdel-Rahman Khudeir, 18

Saeed Salim, 18

Mohammed Bishkar, 18

Issam Diab, 18

Thaer Abu Sarah, 17

Fahmi Faroukh, 17

Qasim Jaafreh, 17

Youssef al-Hreimi

Firas al-Maqdisi, 18

Abdel-Aziz, 19

Fadi Hindi, 17

Osama Ataya, 18

Ayhman Jaradat, 18

Aseel Osama Shehada, 18

Tamara Abu Laban, 24

Mahmoud Aleiwat, 15

Laith Kamil, 17

Jenin Mohammed Amr, 22

Nafisa Zouria, 37

Khalida Kanaan Jarrar, 61

Yasmin Abu Srour, 26

Fatima Nimr al-Rimawi, 52

Dalal Khasib (al-Arouri), 53

Fatima Saqr (al-Arouri), 48

Rana Darbas, 35

Ahmed Khashan, 18

Zahra Khadraj, 52

Balqis Zawahra, 33

Duha al-Wahsh, 29

Halima Amara, 22

Mona Hussein, 46

Bushra al-Tawil, 31

Raeda Barghouti, 46

Murjana Hreish, 32,

Walaa Tanji, 28,

Rawda al-Akhras, 47

Rula Hassanein, 30

Ahmed Aliya, 18

Saja al-Muadi, 27

Shaimaa (from Nablus), 25

Salwa Hamdan, 45

Rose Khweis, 17

Fatima Salha, 36

Haneen al-Masaed, 30

Jihad Joudeh, 36

Nidaa Salah (al-Zughaibi), 37

Amal Shujaia, 21

Lubna Talalweh, 46

Ola Azher, 22,

Ayat Mahfouz, 33

Hadeel Hijaz (Shatara), 32

Wafa Nimr, 21

Rasha Hijjawi, 40

Zeina Barbar, 24

Israa Ghneimat (Lafi), 40

Tahani Ashour, 49

Aya Ramadan, 23

Shaimaa Ramadan, 19

Dunia Shtayyeh, 20

Alaa Shaheen, 37

Nahil Masalmeh, 37

Khitam Habaybeh, 50

Aseel al-Yassini, 20

Alaa Abu Rahima, 27

Baraa Fuqaha, 25

Shatha Jaraba, 23

Dania Hanatsheh, 22

Saja Daraghmeh, 19

Al-Yamama Hreinat, 21

Raghad Amr, 24

Hanan Malawani, 23

Raghad Mubarak, 23

Ashwaq Awad, 23

Iman Zaid, 40

Tahrir Jaber, 44

Abla (Sa’adat), 68

Israr al-Lahham, 42

Myassar al-Faqih, 60

Abeer Ba’ara (from Nablus), 33

Samah Souf (Hijjawi), 25

Margaret al-Ra’I, 53

Latifa Mashasha, 34

Israa Berri, 54

Alaa al-Arouri, 21

Lana Fawalha, 25

