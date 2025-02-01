Tractor and Shams Azar share spoils, Tractor rout Havadar

TEHRAN – In the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL), Sepahan and Shams Azar football teams ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Sepahan's winger Mehdi Limouchi scored from a penalty in the 31st minute, but Ehsan Mahroughi equalized for Shams Azar five minutes later.

Earlier that day, Tractor secured a convincing 4-0 victory over Havadar in Tabriz. Mehdi Torabi scored first for Tractor, followed by an own goal by Saeb Mohebi, and goals from Tomislav Strkalj and Mehdi Hosseini.

In other matches, Zob Ahan and Kheybar drew 2-2 in Isfahan, Gol Gohar beat Nassaji 2-1, and Chadormalou clinched a 1-0 win against Malavan in Yazd.

Sepahan lead the league with 39 points, just one point ahead of Tractor.