Esteghlal victorious over Esteghlal Khuzestan

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team, headed by interim coach Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh, defeated Esteghlal Khuzestan 2-0 in 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Thursday.

Esteghlal Khuzestan midfielder Mohammad Abshak received a straight red card in the 23rd minute.

Esteghlal were awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute and Ramin Rezaeian converted his strike.

Esteghlal Khuzestan went down to nine players after defender Aram Abbasi was shown a red card in the 88th minute for bringing down Mohammadhossein Eslami in the area.

Rezaeian converted the penalty in the added time to complete his brace.

Esteghlal moved up to eighth place.

Foolad will host Persepolis in Ahvaz on Friday.

On Saturday, Tractor will host struggling Havadar, Shams Azar meet Sepahan in Qazvin, Gol Gohar play Nassaji, Zob Ahan host Kheybar and Chadormalou host Malavan.

Aluminum will also play Mes in Arak on Sunday.