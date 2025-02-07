IMIDRO invests nearly €209m in mining industries

TEHRAN - The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) is currently implementing several projects in the mining industry with €157 million of foreign investment and 270 trillion rials (about €51.9 million) worth of domestic investments.

Speaking at a meeting between the minister of industry, mining, and trade and economic operators in Khorasan Razavi province, in the northeast of the country, Mohammad Aghajanlou said an additional €25 million and 46 trillion rials (about €88 million) are being invested in the mining sector, along with 35 trillion rials (about €67 million) allocated to social responsibility projects.

He noted that IMIDRO signed its largest mining exploration contract this year in Khorasan Razavi province, emphasizing the province’s importance as a key mining hub with significant iron ore and non-ferrous mineral resources.

EF/MA