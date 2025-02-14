Tehran to host 3rd Caspian Economic Forum

TEHRAN – Iran will host the Third Caspian Economic Forum on February 17-18, with the participation of prime ministers and ministers from Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, an Iranian trade official announced.

According to Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Akbar Godari, Director General for Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Russia at the TPO, said on Wednesday that the forum aims to enhance economic, trade, scientific, and technological cooperation among Caspian littoral states. Key topics include healthcare, energy, finance, tourism, investment in free trade zones, and logistics.

Godari noted that Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization has organized seven specialized panels for the first day of the event, covering areas such as trade, industry, and agriculture (Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade); economic, customs, banking, and investment cooperation (Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance); transportation, transit, and engineering services (Iran's Transport and Urban Development Ministry); environmental, health, and tourism cooperation (Department of Environment); energy collaboration, including oil, gas, electricity, and renewables (Ministry of Oil and Ministry of Energy); scientific and technological cooperation (Vice Presidency for Science and Technology); and discussions among the heads of chambers of commerce (Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture).

On the second day, the prime ministers of the five Caspian littoral states will sign a final declaration outlining measures to strengthen cooperation and implement agreements through periodic ministerial follow-ups.

The first Caspian trade and economic cooperation agreement was signed in August 2018 in Kazakhstan and ratified by Iran’s Parliament in January 2023. Under Article 5 of the agreement, the Caspian Economic Forum is to be held periodically in each of the coastal nations.

The inaugural Caspian Economic Forum and exhibition took place in August 2019 in Awaza, Turkmenistan, with the participation of prime ministers and trade delegations.

The second forum was held in Moscow in October 2022, attended by Iran’s former First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and other leaders. During that meeting, it was agreed that Iran would host the third edition in 2024.

