Iran defeat Turkmenistan at 2025 CAFA Women's Futsal Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Turkmenistan 5-1 in the 2025 CAFA Women's Futsal Championship on Friday.

Maral Torkman (two goals), Roghayeh Soume'eh, Nasimeh Gholami and Zahra Kianimanesh were on target for Team Melli.

Torkman was named Player of the Match.

Iran, who have previously defeated Uzbekistan 9-0 and Kyrgyzstan 10-0, are scheduled to meet Tajikistan on Sunday.

Iran have won three titles out of three editions.

The tournament, organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA), held in Dushanbe for the third time on Feb. 9 to 16.