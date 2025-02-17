Forouzan Soleymani: CAFA was part of preparation for AFC Futsal Asian Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s futsal team head coach, Forouzan Soleymani, stated that the 2025 CAFA Women's Futsal Championship is a crucial part of their preparation for the upcoming 2025 AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup.

Iran clinched the title on Sunday evening after securing four consecutive victories against Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan.

Soleymani expressed her satisfaction with the competitive level at the CAFA Women's Futsal Championships held in Tajikistan, highlighting these events as valuable opportunities for the team to gear up for the Asian Cup.

“The Iranian women's futsal team have now won the championship for the fourth consecutive time. It’s worth noting that the CAFA Championship has shown significant improvement compared to previous editions. Our national futsal team, which are preparing for the Asian Cup in May, have effectively utilized the CAFA Championship to ready themselves for the competition in China,” she said.

“In CAFA, we gradually focused on tactical aspects such as power play, ball possession, and counterattacking against tough defenses. We hope to further prepare the team for the Asian Cup by playing friendly matches against stronger opponents in March or April,” she added.

“The current squad is a blend of experienced and young athletes, which gives us hope for building a strong team in the lead-up to the Asian Cup,” Soleymani concluded.