2025 CAFA Women’s Futsal: Iran’s quest to defend title

TEHRAN - The much-anticipated 2025 CAFA Women's Futsal Championship is set to kick off on Sunday, bringing together the best women's futsal teams from Central Asia. As the defending champions, the Iranian women’s futsal team are prepared to showcase their talent, skill, and determination to retain their title.

The previous edition of the CAFA Women's Futsal Championship was held in 2022, where Iran emerged victorious, demonstrating their prowess in the sport. The tournament, which featured teams from Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, showcased thrilling matches and high-level competition. Iran’s success was a testament to their strong training programs and investment in women's sports, marking a significant achievement in their sporting history.

The team’s success in the past has generated a strong sense of confidence among the players, motivating them to defend their title with pride. With a mix of experienced players and promising young talent, Iran aim to craft a balanced squad that can tackle the challenges posed by rival teams.

The CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship plays a vital role in promoting women’s sports in Central Asia. With the growing interest and participation in futsal among women, this championship not only provides a competitive platform but also encourages the girls to take up the sport.

With Iran aiming to defend its title, the tournament promises excitement, competitive spirit, and unforgettable moments for athletes and fans alike. As the world watches, the Iranian women’s futsal team is poised to make history once again, representing their country with pride and passion in their pursuit of glory.

Team Melli will start the campaign on Sunday with a match against Uzbekistan and will also play Kyrgyzstan (Feb. 12), Turkmenistan (Feb. 14), and Tajikistan (Feb. 16).

Iran, the three-time defending champions, have won every previous edition of the tournament.

The tournament, organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA), will be held in Dushanbe for the third time on Feb. 9-16.