Copper exports reach $644m in 10 months

TEHRAN – Iran’s copper exports reached 310 trillion rials or $644 million in the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2024-January 19, 2025), according to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

Citing data from the National Iranian Copper Industries Company, IMIDRO reported that the company’s total sales during the period amounted to 1.33 quadrillion rials (about $2.66 billion), reflecting a 32 percent increase compared to 1.01 quadrillion rials (about $2.02 billion) in the same period last year.

