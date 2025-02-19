Over 100 earthquakes shake Iran in a week

TEHRAN – A total of 105 earthquakes were recorded across the country in the 4th week of Bahman, the 11th Iranian calendar month, which falls from February 8 to 14, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Statistically, 92 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 12 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; and one earthquake with magnitude between 4 and 5 have occurred in the country, IRNA reported.

Of the total quakes, 1 had a magnitude of 4 on the Richter scale which occurred on February 10 with the epicenter in Kangavar, western Kermanshah province.

Among the provinces of the country, Khorasan Razavi with 17 experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by Fars and Bushehr, each with 10, and Kermanshah with 9 earthquakes.

During the same period, no earthquakes were recorded in East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Alborz, and Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad, Markazi, Qom, Gilan, Qazvin, and Zanjan provinces.

A total of 6,949 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2023 –March 2024) according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Most of the earthquakes happened respectively in the north-eastern Khorasan Razavi, south-eastern Kerman, north-western West Azarbaijan, and eastern South Khorasan provinces, ISNA reported.

Statistically, 2,268 earthquakes were less than 2 on the Richter scale; 3,685 were between 2 and 3; 796 were between 3 and 4; 181 were between 4 and 5; 22 were between 5 and 6; and 5 were between 6 and 7.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran but more than 6% of the victims of the world earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

This shows the high level of vulnerability in Iran, according to Mehdi Zare, a professor of engineering seismology

Iran has entered a decade of earthquakes since the [Iranian calendar] year 1396 (March 2017-March 2018), as the Iranian plateau is shrinking by 30 millimetres per year, Mehdi Zare, professor of engineering seismology at the International Institute of Earthquake Engineering and Seismology (IIEES), has said.

The Strait of Hormuz region in the south of Iran has the highest seismic activity in the region and its formation is related to the continuation of the convergent movement between the Arabian plate and the central continental plate of Iran.

Tehran is also one of the most hazardous metropolises in the world in terms of the risk of different natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, subsidence, drought, landslides, fire following an earthquake, etc.

On the other hand, Tehran has a night-time population of over 8,300,000 with a mixture of old non-resistant structures as well as modern high-rise buildings that affect the vulnerability of this city.

MT/MG