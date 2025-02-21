Oman seeks to expand ties with Iran in dealing with narcotics

TEHRAN –Mohammed bin Saleh Al Gheilani, General Director of Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances of Oman, has called for signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran to promote cooperation in combating drugs and narcotics.

Referring to the long-standing and friendly relations between the two countries, the official expressed willingness to benefit from Iran’s anti-narcotics police knowledge and expertise. “We are optimism to boost bilateral interactions and cooperation in the targeted fight against drug trafficking,” ILNA quoted Al Gheilani as saying.

The Omani official made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with Iraj Kakavand, Iran's anti-narcotics police chief, in Tehran.

Kakavand, for his part, underscored the significance of enhancing regional as well as global cooperation in the war against drugs, saying that based on the shared global responsibility, Iran has always prioritized the fight against illicit drugs, and drug trafficking, he added.

Highlighting Iran's anti-narcotics police capacities, the official said Iran has made great strides in various fields such as training drug-detecting dogs and developing specialized drug testing laboratory. The official also announced the country’s readiness to boost cooperation and share experiences with Oman’s anti-narcotics police.

Regional co-op essential

In July 2024, former Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi participated in the second International Conference on Drug Control, which was held in Baghdad, Iraq.

During his two-day official visit, Vahidi met counterparts from other countries to explore ways to foster cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking.

The event was attended by Iraqi Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, and the anti-narcotics police chiefs of the neighboring countries participated in the preparatory meeting.

During the meeting, Kakavand called regional cooperation essential in tackling drug trafficking.

Highlighting Iran’s all-round efforts in the battle against narcotics and illicit trafficking, Kakavand said regional cooperation is crucial to address the problem due to vast border trafficking, IRNA reported.

Iran’s substantial efforts in fight against drug trafficking

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has lauded the Iranian government for its substantial efforts and steadfast commitment to tackling drug trafficking.

On December 8, 2024, Alexander Fedulov, UNODC Iran Country Representative, attended a high-level meeting which was held at the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ) on the occasion of the successful seizure of 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, Commander of the Iranian Border Guard, shared details of a major drug seizure in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

On September 10, 2024, Iranian forces successfully seized 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine. This operation underscored the relentless commitment of Iran’s border forces, who are at the forefront of combating the production and trafficking of drugs, particularly those originating in Afghanistan.

Brigadier General Goudarzi emphasized that the seizure not only reflects the escalating challenges posed by methamphetamine production in the region but also the dedication of Iran’s border guards, law enforcement, and customs officials in addressing this issue.

Fedulov, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Iranian authorities for their invaluable contributions to this global challenge.

Fedulov stressed the importance of strengthened regional cooperation, and emphasized the need for further international support to bolster collective efforts in combating drug trafficking across West Asia.

The UNODC Country Representative stated that this successful operation will be presented to the international community as a testament to Iran’s noble resolve in combating drug trafficking and its dedication to regional security.

MT/MG

