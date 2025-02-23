Archbishop Atallah Hanna honors Nasrallah’s sacrifices

Archbishop Atallah Hanna from the occupied Jerusalem al-Quds pays tribute to martyr Sayyed Nasrallah, reaffirming Palestinian unity and the importance of Palestine as the central cause.

Greek Orthodox Archbishop Atallah Hanna of Sebastia, speaking from occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, delivered a poignant eulogy for the late Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, expressing his deep admiration for the sacrifices made by Nasrallah and his comrades in defense of Palestine, the Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen reported.

Hanna delivered his message in the eulogy of the Hezbollah leader ahead of a grand funeral in Lebanon for him on Sunday, calling him the “Islamic Ummah’s Master of Martyrs”.

“From al-Quds, we stand in reverence and honor for his sacrifices, as well as those of his companions, who stood with Palestine, defended it, and paid a heavy price for its cause,” he added.

Hanna further affirmed the deep connection between Palestine and those who have supported it, saying, “We remain loyal to these sacrifices, and the entire Palestinian people remain faithful to the sacrifices of his eminence and his comrades.”

In a broader reflection on the current state of the Palestinian cause, the archbishop warned against the ongoing conspiracies targeting the Palestinian people and their struggle.

“The word ‘surrender’ has no place in our vocabulary as Palestinians,” he asserted, stressing that the Palestinian people would never give up their rights or their convictions.

“We are one family, one Ummah, standing against colonial projects that do not target Palestine alone, but the entire Ummah. Our message has always been, and will remain, that Palestine is the compass,” Hanna affirmed, highlighting the unifying role of the Palestinian cause for both Christians and Muslims alike.

He also warned against efforts to divide the Arab world, urging unity among Christians and Muslims in the Levant to resist the forces seeking to fragment their communities.

“We, Christians and Muslims of the Levant, will remain one united Ummah, with al-Quds as our compass and Palestine as our cause,” he concluded.

Archbishop Hanna, a prominent Palestinian Christian figure, has been an outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights and the unity of Muslims and Christians in the region.

Hanna is known for his strong stance against Israeli occupation and colonialism, as well as his commitment to the Palestinian cause.