Miodrag Bozovic named Esteghlal coach

TEHRAN – Montenegrin coach Miodrag Bozovic has been named as new head coach of Esteghlal football team.

Bozovic unilaterally terminated his contract with Esteghlal Khuzestan on Tuesday after the Iranian side failed to fulfill their financial commitments.

The 56-year-old coach has been appointed as Esteghlal's head coach just one day ahead of the Tehran derby.

Esteghlal will also play Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia on Monday in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite.

Bozovic started coaching career in the Serbian team Beograd in 2000 and has also worked as head coach in Russian clubs FC Moscow, Dynamo Moscow, Amkar Perm, Rostov, Lokomotiv Moscow, Arsenal Tula and Azerbaijan’s Neftçi Baku.