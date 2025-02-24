Persepolis in crisis ahead of Tehran Derby

TEHRAN - Persepolis, one of Iran's most popular and successful football clubs, are facing a multitude of challenges as they approach the highly anticipated Tehran derby against their arch-rivals, Esteghlal.

On Saturday, Persepolis managed to salvage a late draw against Aluminum in Arak, coming from behind to secure a point. However, this result did little to alleviate the growing concerns surrounding the team's performance. Persepolis currently sit third in the table, six points behind league leaders Tractor, casting serious doubt on their chances of defending their title.

The club's struggles can be attributed to a number of factors. The season began with Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido at the helm, but after a string of disappointing results, he was dismissed. Former star player Karim Bagheri took over as caretaker before the club appointed Turkish coach Ismail Kartal. However, Kartal's arrival has yet to spark a turnaround, and the team's inconsistent form continues.

One of the main issues plaguing Persepolis is a lack of tactical coherence. Kartal has struggled to find a consistent starting lineup, making frequent changes and failing to establish a clear playing style. This mirrors the problems faced by his predecessor, Garrido, who was also criticized for his constant tinkering and ultimately paid the price with his job.

The departure of key players such as Alireza Beiranvand and Mehdi Torabi at the start of the season has also had a significant impact on the team's performance. The fans have been critical of the club's management, led by CEO Reza Darvish, for failing to adequately replace these influential figures. The void left by Beiranvand in goal has been particularly noticeable.

Persepolis's woes extend beyond the league. They have already been eliminated from both the Hazfi Cup and the AFC Champions League, further compounding their struggles. With their league title hopes fading, the upcoming derby against Esteghlal takes on added significance.

Esteghlal are also facing their own problems, making this week's clash a crucial opportunity for both teams to escape their respective crises. For Persepolis, a victory against their rivals could provide a much-needed boost of confidence and reignite their slim title hopes. However, a defeat could have serious consequences for the coaching staff and management, potentially leading to further upheaval at the club.