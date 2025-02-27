Persepolis edge Esteghlal in Tehran derby

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team defeated Esteghlal 2-1 here in the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Thursday.

In the match held at the Azadi Stadium, Hossein Kanaanizadegan gave Persepolis the lead from the penalty spot in the 45th minute.

Alireza Kushki equalized the match with a header in the 55th minute.

Soon after, Persepolis put their archrivals under pressure and unmarked Ali Alipour scored the winner in the 71st minute with a right-footed strike.

There have been 105 meetings between the rivals with Persepolis coming out on top with 29 wins, while Esteghlal have 26. 50 matches have been drawn affairs.

Earlier in the day, PGPL leaders Tractor and Sepahan shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Tabriz’s Yadegar Stadium.

Furthermore, Mes defeated Chadormalou 1-0 in Rafsanjan and Esteghlal Khuzestan lost to Malavan 2-1 in Ahvaz.

Tractor lead the table with 45 points, one point above Sepahan. Persepolis are third with 41 points.