Artificial Intelligence: A new tool in service of resistance cinema

TEHRAN-This year's Resistance International Film Festival marked the first official presence of artificial intelligence in cinematic productions, the assistant secretary of the festival said, emphasizing the need to overcome sanctions and develop local infrastructure to maximize the benefits of this technology.

The artificial intelligence can be a great opportunity for cinematic productions centered around resistance, Mohammad Ali Shojaei Fard said.

This year, for the first time, a section dedicated to artificial intelligence was specifically included in the festival. He mentioned that the Resistance Festival has always been a platform for showing various types of cinematic productions, including documentaries, short films, and feature films focused on resistance themes.

Further, he pointed to the role of this technology in the future of resistance cinematic productions, stating that the process of utilizing artificial intelligence in resistance media productions began several years ago and has now reached a broader stage. He predicted that we would soon witness the production of feature films with the help of this technology.

Shojaei Fard emphasized the necessity of supporting the infrastructure for this technology and added that two essential steps are required to overcome challenges: first, the development of technical infrastructure by officials and governing bodies, and second, the active efforts of professionals in the field to localize the technology and reduce dependency on foreign tools. In this manner, we can utilize artificial intelligence as a strategic tool in the realm of soft warfare.

The 18th International Resistance Film Festival is a vital platform for the promotion and dissemination of cinematic works that embody the spirit of resistance against injustice, oppression, and inequality. It seeks to honor the principles of resistance and promote the freedom of thought and expression.

The Association of the Revolution and Sacred Defense Cinema and the Revayat Foundation organize the Resistance International Film Festival annually.

