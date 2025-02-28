Tehran, Belgrade ink MOU in ICT sector

TEHRAN –Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Sattar Hashemi, and his Serbian counterpart, Dejan Ristic, have signed a memorandum of understanding to foster cooperation in the information and communication technology sector.

An Iranian delegation headed by Hashemi paid an official visit to Belgrade at the invitation of Ristic, on February 25-27.

On Thursday, Hashemi also held a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. During the meeting, the president announced his willingness to enhance cooperation with Iran in all sectors, particularly ICT.

Iran is an important and influential country in West Asia; Serbia is interested in expanding collaborations with Iran in different sectors, including ICT, data transfer, and artificial intelligence, Mehr news agency quoted Vucic as saying.

The official lauded Iran’s progress in the field of space communication, designing, building, and launching sensing and communication satellites.

Referring to Iran’s capacity and manufacturing facilities in establishing fiber optic factories in some countries, the President of Serbia expressed interest in benefiting from this capacity.

According to Hashemi, Serbia is the technological hub within the Balkan region and the gateway to European technology markets.

Under the MOU, the two countries will promote their cooperation and exchange technical expertise, experience, and experts in scientific and educational centers that are operating in the ICT sector.

Speaking to reporters after the signing ceremony, Ristic said, “An agreement had been reached to establish cooperation in the field of data transfer and to maximise efforts to boost e-commerce,” Tanjug reported.

He noted that the two countries had been developing their relations for decades and that an opportunity to boost cooperation in the IT sector represented a special segment.

Ristic said the meeting with Hashemi had especially focused on establishing and boosting cooperation in scientific and research activities and developing a 5G network.

He said they had agreed to make economic cooperation even better.

“We agreed to set up several joint teams as early as after next week to define mechanisms for stepping up cooperation in the IT sector, postal traffic, and e-commerce,” Ristic said.

Hashemi said the signing of the memorandum was another step forward in the development of cooperation.

“This document creates a platform and frameworks for joint investment, development, and research,” he said.

Fostering AI cooperation

The combination of talent, data, and innovation makes Iran a key player in the regional Artificial Intelligence (AI) value chain, capable of driving meaningful cooperation and development. Iran is committed to fostering regional cooperation and building a future where AI drives prosperity and unity, Hashemi said in February.

Emphasizing that Iran is a major stakeholder in the regional digital landscape, Hashemi said that Iran is a major player in AI in the Persian Gulf and that the country is ready to start cooperation with regional states on this matter.

The official made the remarks while addressing the Iran Corridor 2025 conference held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

He stated that the country’s mobile phone operators, as well as its thriving digital service platforms such as Snapp! And Digikala, each serving more than 30 million users, provides an abundance of multifaceted data — an essential ingredient for AI development, Press TV reported.

Despite facing economic sanctions, Iran has successfully developed a resilient fintech ecosystem that continues to thrive and innovate, Hashemi noted.

“Our country’s academic and research capabilities have propelled us to the forefront of AI advancements. In 2023, Iran ranked second in the region in terms of the number and quality of scientific papers in AI, demonstrating our commitment to cutting-edge research and development,” he added.

“Iran holds the second position in the region for AI developers, highlighting the depth of our skilled workforce, and stands fourth in the region in terms of the number of AI firms, showcasing our dynamic and rapidly growing ecosystem,” the Iranian minister continued.

He underlined that Iranian human capital, available at competitive costs, is a strategic advantage that positions Iran as a valuable partner in regional AI initiatives.

According to Hashemi, by cultivating environments that encourage collaboration and investment, the Persian Gulf region can be turned into a powerhouse of Artificial Intelligence excellence, attracting global tech giants while strengthening intraregional partnerships for shared prosperity.

“By establishing AI acceleration hubs, facilitating joint investment in free zones, and enhancing academic collaboration and elite exchange programs, we can unlock new opportunities for innovation and economic growth,” he noted.

