Yemen will ‘intervene militarily’ if Israel resumes Gaza onslaught, Houthi warns

The leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement has warned that the Yemeni armed forces will intervene across various military fronts in support of the Palestinians in Gaza in case Israel resumes its onslaught against the besieged coastal sliver.

On Thursday evening, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi specifically mentioned that Tel Aviv, one of Israel’s most populous cities and a major economic center, will be a primary target for these retaliatory strikes, Press TV reported.

“If war resumes in Gaza, Yemen will intervene militarily, striking the entirety of the Israeli-occupied territories. Tel Aviv will be a primary target,” Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

He added, “Yemen is constantly monitoring the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and is witnessing the extent to which the Zionist enemy is shirking its obligations.”

Houthi noted that Israel is drawing on the support of the United States to infringe upon agreements.

He also condemned Israel’s refusal to withdraw its troops from the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border and from the Rafah border crossing as a flagrant violation of the terms of the Gaza truce deal, stressing these breaches are being encouraged by the US.

He warned that such conduct poses a dire threat to the Palestinian people as well as the Egyptian nation, government, and army.

Yemenis have staged massive rallies in Sa’ada in solidarity with the Palestinian nation and the Axis of Resistance.

The Ansarullah chief reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and resistance factions, irrespective of Israeli failures to comply with the Gaza ceasefire deal and attempts to delay the second phase of the agreement with Hamas.

The Yemeni leader also reiterated his country’s continued support for Lebanon and the Hezbollah resistance movement, denouncing the Israeli military’s ongoing attacks, refusal to fully withdraw, and occupation of Lebanese lands.

He assured Palestinian and Lebanese resistance fighters that Yemeni forces will stand by their side, sternly warning the Israeli regime against persisting in its occupation and aggression.

Houthi advised Zionists and their allies to rectify their wrong policies, stressing that the historic funeral processions of martyred Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine affirm the Lebanese people’s firm commitment to the path of resistance.

The Ansarullah chief stated that the heroic and tremendous sacrifices made by Palestinian and Lebanese resistance commanders and fighters beef up the determination of forces of the Axis of Resistance to keep up the fight against Israel.