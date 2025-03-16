‘This too will fail’: Iran condemns US airstrikes on Yemen as Ansarullah gears up for response 

TEHRAN – Iran's Foreign Ministry has strongly denounced the latest US-British military assault on Yemen, calling it a reckless act of aggression that jeopardizes global stability.

Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the overnight airstrikes, which resulted in the deaths of dozens, including women and children, as a flagrant breach of international law and the UN Charter.

In a statement, the Iranian official stated that the strikes are a direct threat to regional and international peace and security. He also pointed to U.S. President Donald Trump's menacing threat to unleash "hell" on Yemen's Ansarullah movement as further evidence of Washington's aggressive posture. “Such acts of aggression violate the prohibition of the use of force and the respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Baqaei wrote.

The Foreign Ministry further asserted that this joint military action is consistent with the U.S. and UK's unwavering support for the oppression of Palestinians, citing the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the denial of basic Palestinian rights. The West has been aiding Israel in its latest war in Gaza since it began in October of 2023, giving the regime military, financial, logistical, political, and diplomatic support. Over 60,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the past 18 months.

The latest assault on Yemen came just days after Yemeni forces declared their intent to resume maritime operations targeting Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea, a direct response to Israel's ongoing blockade of Gaza. Yemen under the Ansarullah is considered to be part of the Axis of Resistance.

Baqaei reiterated that the root cause of instability in West Asia is the occupation and brutal repression of Palestinians. He called upon all nations, international bodies, and Islamic organizations to actively resist the continuing acts of genocide and ethnic cleansing perpetrated against the Palestinian people. “The U.N. Security Council to take action against these violations to safeguard international peace and security,” he stated.

Yemen is currently preparing for a military response against the United States. It is uncertain whether this will mirror previous engagements focused on American vessels. Analysts are pointing to U.S. bases in West Asia, which played a role in recent attacks, as potential targets given their perceived vulnerabilities. The Ansarullah movement in Yemen also has a history of successfully targeting Israeli assets in the occupied territories, an area guarded by some of the most sophisticated air defense systems in the world.

Yemen is known as a resilient nation, as it successfully resisted and repelled years of a Saudi-led and U.S.-backed invasion in the 2010s. The country is still under a blockade and grappling with different humanitarian issues. It has, however, managed to manufacture state-of-the-art weaponry despite the dire limitations.

In a separate statement, Ali Akbar Velayati, advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said the U.S. and Israel will once again fail against the Resistance. “This criminal aggression, like the failures of America and Zionism in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm and their other historical failures in the region, is doomed to failure,” Velayati stated, adding, “The aggressors should know that the belief in Resistance will not be burned by bombing, fire and crime, and will rise again from the ashes of destruction like a phoenix, and the nations of the region and freedom-seekers will never allow their colonial and arrogant policies to come to fruition.”

The Palestinian cause is historically close to the heart of the Yemeni. In the wake of recent Western airstrikes on Sana'a, a video circulating online captured a Yemeni citizen filming the attacks while promising that the country will not leave Palestinians alone.

“The brave sons of Yemen have changed the equations of the region with their decisive actions and posed a great challenge to the supporters of Zionism and state terrorism,” Velayati noted.



