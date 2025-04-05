LONDON – Hostile media continues its systematic campaigns against the Axis of Resistance and the Islamic Republic of Iran, utilizing psychological warfare techniques to distort facts, mislead public opinion, and exaggerate the enemy’s capabilities and ongoing threats.

These campaigns are not limited to spreading false news but also extend to exploiting modern digital tools to incite sedition and weaken the morale of resistant nations.

However, despite the hostile media’s attempts to spread fear and despair, the Axis of Resistance, led by the Islamic Republic, has demonstrated its ability to turn these challenges into opportunities to enhance public awareness. The “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, the legendary resilience of the Palestinian people, and the continuation of military resistance from Gaza to Sanaa and southern Lebanon have all proven that Resistance is not merely a reaction but a comprehensive strategy based on public and field awareness to achieve balance and deterrence.

In this context, the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation in Palestine, the “True Promise I & II” operations from deep inside Iran, and Hezbollah’s victory in southern Lebanon confirmed the effectiveness of Resistance in confronting the Zionist occupation. These operations exposed the enemy’s weaknesses in dealing with Resistance tactics and demonstrated that, despite its misleading campaigns, Zionist media has failed to conceal its military failures in the face of resilient fighters.

While hostile media seeks to downplay the defensive capabilities of the Axis of Resistance, focusing these days on Yemen and Iran—claiming that Sanaa has suffered significant losses, Iran’s missile power is weakening, or that the Resistance forces in Lebanon and Yemen are unprepared—field realities tell a different story. From Hezbollah’s precision strikes against occupation sites, which forced a ceasefire, to Ansarullah’s targeting of American military vessels in the Red Sea, these operations are establishing new deterrence equations that challenge imperialist forces.

Strategic developments and new deterrence equations

In a significant strategic development, Yemen’s Ansarullah forces continue to target American warships and aircraft carriers with a large number of ballistic missiles in the Red Sea. This operation, a direct response to U.S. support for the Zionist occupation and direct American aggression on Sanaa, has dealt a major blow to the U.S. project in the region and demonstrated that the Axis of Resistance is capable of threatening Western interests when necessary.

Failure of hostile media to create divisions

For years, hostile media has attempted to create divisions among the region’s peoples by promoting fabricated sectarian and ethnic conflicts. However, the growing popular solidarity with the Palestinian cause, along with the political and military alignment between Iran and its allies, reflects the failure of these policies.

Additionally, in a move that highlights the increasing strategic cooperation between Axis of Resistance countries and their allies, Iran, Russia, and China recently conducted major naval exercises. These maneuvers, which sent clear messages to the West, confirmed that the Axis of Resistance is not alone in confronting imperialist projects but enjoys the support of major global powers striving to establish a new multipolar world order.

Exposing the true face of Hostile Axis

While Western, Zionist, and Persian-language media abroad attempt to portray the Axis of Resistance as a source of instability, real evidence confirms that imperialist powers are the true instigators of chaos in the region. From supporting the Zionist entity in its crimes against Gaza to arming Takfiri groups in Syria and Iraq, the destructive roles of these powers are becoming increasingly evident.

This is especially true in light of the Zionist enemy’s escalation of its brutal military aggression against Syria after the fall of the previous regime and the arrival of a more cooperative government, reinforcing the legitimacy of the Axis of Resistance as the genuine defender of people’s rights.

The Resistance media’s response to disinformation

Despite the dominance of Western and Zionist media, Resistance-aligned channels and platforms have managed to assert themselves by providing well-documented reports and in-depth analyses that expose the lies of hostile propaganda. However, it remains essential to strengthen the role of social media platforms and other Axis of Resistance media outlets so they can play a more central role in raising awareness and thwarting the enemy’s media strategies.

Studies reveal a growing public awareness of the psychological warfare techniques used against the Axis of Resistance, such as fake news and information manipulation. This awareness, reinforced by media guidance from Resistance groups, has led to a decline in the effectiveness of these campaigns, as audiences are becoming more capable of distinguishing between real and fabricated news.

Furthermore, the pressures and sanctions imposed by the U.S. and the Zionist entity on the Axis of Resistance have not weakened it. Instead, they have driven greater self-sufficiency and advancements in military and technological fields.

Axis of Resistance in a position of strength

Recent military successes, such as Hezbollah’s precision missile strikes deep inside occupied territories and Ansarullah’s strategic operations against the U.S. fleet, confirm that the Axis of Resistance is not merely defensive but has the capability to take the initiative when necessary. These abilities leave hostile media unable to hide the new realities imposed by the resistance on the ground.

Despite all challenges, the Axis of Resistance remains capable of imposing its own equations, not only militarily but also in the media and political spheres. As the exposure of hostile media conspiracies continues, people are moving toward greater awareness and support for the choice of resistance as the only viable path to ensuring independence and sovereignty.