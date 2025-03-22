After the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation and the sudden attack launched by the Palestinian resistance against the occupying entity on October 7, 2023, it became clear to everyone that the war was no longer just a conflict between two sides. Rather, it marked the beginning of a new phase in the region—one in which Western influence has declined in an unprecedented manner.

The developments that followed in the months after this operation, both militarily and politically, indicated that the regional equation was on the verge of transformation. While the Zionist entity expected to quickly resolve the battle, as had happened in the past, the unfolding realities on the ground painted a completely different picture.

Today, it is no longer surprising to say that forces previously considered “secondary players” have now become the primary decision-makers in the region, and among them, Yemen holds a significant position. The pivotal role played by the Ansarullah movement (Houthis) in this context has altered all calculations. Yemen is no longer just another war-torn battlefield suffering from a brutal siege imposed by the Saudi-led coalition. It has become a key regional player. Ironically, this transformation occurred while the world was blaming Iran for everything related to Yemen’s actions, despite the fact that Ansarullah has proven to be entirely independent in its decision-making—surpassing even some major powers in its ability to confront challenges.

When discussing Iran’s support for Ansarullah, many analysts ignore the fact that this war is not merely a “proxy war.” From the beginning, Yemen did not receive significant military aid from Iran as Western media often claims. What has become evident over the past few years is that Yemenis have successfully developed their military capabilities on their own, thanks to their unwavering resolve and local support. Even the late General Qassem Soleimani, one of the key architects of Iran’s regional policy, repeatedly affirmed that Yemeni youth possessed capabilities that made them more competent than many other forces in the region.

What many observers fail to recognize is that Yemen has been subjected to an unprecedented land, sea, and air blockade since the aggression began in 2015. This siege has prevented any foreign supplies, including weapons and ammunition, from reaching the country. As a result, Ansarullah was forced to manufacture its own military equipment domestically. Despite these severe conditions, the movement successfully produced missiles and drones that now pose a real threat to several regional and international powers. This is what pushed the United States and the Zionist entity to impose harsh sanctions on Iran under the pretext that it provides military support to Ansarullah. However, the reality remains unchanged: Yemen is under siege, and there is no concrete evidence proving that Iran supplied weapons or military equipment to Ansarullah.

Nevertheless, in the midst of these regional shifts, Iran’s significant role in supporting the resistance in general cannot be ignored, particularly through political and technical backing. Iran’s support for resistance movements in the region is a strategic commitment that goes beyond traditional military alliances. Its objective is to establish a balance of power that reflects the interests of the region’s peoples rather than the hegemony of foreign powers. Therefore, U.S. and Israeli attempts to hold Iran responsible for every attack carried out by Ansarullah appear to be desperate attempts to mask their own failure to address the challenges posed by the resistance axis.

One of the greatest ironies revealed by the war in Yemen is that Washington and Tel Aviv continue to exist in a political bubble, still believing that they can maintain control over the region. But the truth is that Yemen has unexpectedly overturned this equation.

Through attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea and strikes on American military sites, Ansarullah has proven that it is not merely a faction affiliated with another state but an independent force capable of reshaping regional dynamics. In this context, it can be said that the decision of war and peace is no longer in Washington or in Jaffa (Yafa ), which was renamed Tel Aviv in Hebrew—it is now in the hands of new actors who seek to establish regional stability based on principles different from those imposed by Western powers.

Regarding Donald Trump’s statements, they reflect the level of confusion within the U.S. administration. The American president, who returned to the White House for a second term promising to “restore America’s greatness,” did not anticipate that his economic and political interests would be at risk due to the unfolding developments in the region. The sanctions he imposed on Iran since 2018 and his hostile policies toward the resistance axis have placed him in an unprecedented predicament. While the U.S. sought to impose its dominance over energy markets, the attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea confirmed that the balance of power in the region had shifted dramatically.

Additionally, the notion that Iran is responsible for the attacks carried out by the Houthis is a misconception. Iran did not decide to attack Zionist or American vessels in the Red Sea. Rather, it was Ansarullah in Yemen that independently made those decisions based on its strategic interests. Moreover, the attacks targeting American and Israeli ships were a natural response to the siege imposed on Yemen and to Washington’s unwavering support for the Zionist entity’s aggression against Palestinians.

Therefore, the shallow narrative promoted by certain Western powers and their affiliated Arab media outlets—alleging Iranian sponsorship of the Houthis—is nothing but a smokescreen concealing their inability to confront the reality: Ansarullah has become a force capable of making independent decisions that directly impact regional events. What Ansarullah has done in this context is launch a genuine resistance movement based on independent decision-making, free from the influence of major global and regional powers.

Ultimately, if there is one lesson to be learned from this war, it is that the will of the people is the decisive factor in shaping reality. The situation is no longer dictated by the policies of global powers or by proxy wars. What is happening today in Yemen is the result of free will exercised by a people determined to shape their own destiny without waiting for external directives. This is the truth that Trump and Netanyahu are trying to ignore, but they will eventually be forced to acknowledge it—because facts on the ground speak louder than any political rhetoric.

Today, as negotiations unfold across different fronts in the region, Iran’s pivotal role in shaping the course of events cannot be overlooked. With every advancement made by the resistance, it becomes increasingly clear that the decision-making process no longer rests in Washington or Tel Aviv. Instead, it has shifted to new capitals that seek to achieve their goals free from Western dominance—and Sanaa is undoubtedly one of the most important among them.